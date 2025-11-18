Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 80.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reynolds Consumer Products

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Duncan Hawkesby purchased 159,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,667,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,775.08. This represents a 91.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 231,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,316,902 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on REYN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

