Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.49 and traded as high as C$27.00. Wajax shares last traded at C$26.59, with a volume of 57,133 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WJX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.75.

The company has a market capitalization of C$578.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$483.15 million during the quarter. Wajax had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wajax Co. will post 3.4850136 earnings per share for the current year.

Wajax Corp is a Canadian distributor of industrial components. The company’s core business is the sale of parts and service support of equipment, power systems, and industrial components through a network of branches in Canada. Most of its revenue is generated from the sale of equipment which includes machinery and components used for construction purposes and its industrial components find utility in businesses like mining, forestry, and material handling for other industrial purposes.

