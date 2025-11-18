Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,334.33 and traded as high as GBX 1,615.50. Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 1,598, with a volume of 3,300,192 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,316.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,481.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,334.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

