Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as high as C$14.27. Mullen Group shares last traded at C$14.00, with a volume of 269,062 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.25 to C$17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a C$16.75 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.22.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTL

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.75.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mullen Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.18%.The firm had revenue of C$561.72 million during the quarter.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.25%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is one of North America’s largest logistics providers with a network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics & specialized hauling transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.