Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.08 and traded as high as C$11.78. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 746,041 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$11.00.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FVI

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.08.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$350.00 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7856273 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Mining Corp., formerly Fortuna Silver Mines Inc, is a Canada-based precious metals mining company with mines in the Latin America and West Africa regions. It has operated mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, Mexico, and Peru. Its mine products include gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.