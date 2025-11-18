Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF $FSCC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FSCC – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,351 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSCC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.42. Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.48.

The Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core ETF (FSCC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in small-cap US companies within the Russell 2000 Index. The fund aims for capital growth, utilizing a quantitative model focused on maximizing returns and risk management FSCC was launched on Jul 30, 2024 and is issued by Federated Hermes.

