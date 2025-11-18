Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF $PSTP Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSTP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. OFC Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. OFC Financial Planning LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PSTP opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.53.

The Innovator Power Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (PSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trus index. The fund aims for buffered losses and gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) through the active use of FLEX options, which it rebalances monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

