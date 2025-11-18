Global X Video Games & Esports ETF $HERO Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth $589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at about $261,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.92. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87.

About Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

