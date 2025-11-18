Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 27,948 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $213,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 421.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 86.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on American Financial Group from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

American Financial Group Stock Down 2.5%

NYSE AFG opened at $138.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $131.42. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.73 and a 1-year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.34. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.21%.The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Stephen Craig Lindner, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total transaction of $1,343,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 326,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,883,106.30. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $253,240.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,363. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

