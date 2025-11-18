Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,835,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth $29,526,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Stride by 657.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,394,000 after purchasing an additional 151,800 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 214.2% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 189,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 128,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1,399.1% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 97,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after buying an additional 90,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $171.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.80.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

