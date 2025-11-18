Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel Buys 1,400,000 Shares of Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel bought 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 21 per share, for a total transaction of £294,000.

LON LORD opened at GBX 21.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86. The company has a market capitalization of £36.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.18. Lords Group Trading plc has a 12-month low of GBX 21 and a 12-month high of GBX 56.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported GBX 1.35 EPS for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Lords Group Trading from GBX 80 to GBX 65 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lords Group Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 65.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

