Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,751 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,818,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,243,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DY. Bank of America increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $301.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 3.030-3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

