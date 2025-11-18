Contrasting Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR) & Etsy (NYSE:ETSY)

Etsy (NYSE:ETSY – Get Free Report) and Avenir Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:CURR – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and Avenir Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 6.38% -29.07% 11.65% Avenir Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Etsy and Avenir Wellness Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.85 billion 1.89 $303.28 million $1.42 38.42 Avenir Wellness Solutions $40.23 million 2.94 -$40.94 million ($0.88) -2.89

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than Avenir Wellness Solutions. Avenir Wellness Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Etsy and Avenir Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 0 3 0 0 2.00 Avenir Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Etsy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of Avenir Wellness Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avenir Wellness Solutions has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats Avenir Wellness Solutions on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; and Sell on Etsy, an application to enable enhanced onboarding and video uploading. Additionally, it offers Etsy seller analytics pages that provides insights regarding traffic acquisition for their shops; Targeted Offers, a sales and promotions tool, and social media tool; and accounting and bookkeeping services. The company also provides educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2021, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 96.3 million active buyers; and had 120 million items for sale. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Avenir Wellness Solutions

Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary The Sera Labs, Inc., engages in the development of nutraceutical formulation and delivery technologies in novel dosage forms to improve efficacy and enhance wellness. It provides its products in beauty, health and wellness, and pet care categories under the Seratopical, Seratopical Revolution SeraLabs, and Nutri-Strips brand names. The company sells its products through drug and grocery chains, convenience stores, and mass retailers. It also offers its products under private label to retailers and multi-level marketers, as well as DTC, via online website orders. The company was formerly known as CURE Pharmaceutical Holding Corp. and changed its name to Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. in October 2022. Avenir Wellness Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sherman Oaks, California.

