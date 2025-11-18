BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) and Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Head to Head Survey

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) and BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loar and BWX Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Loar alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million 14.92 $22.23 million $0.66 97.28 BWX Technologies $3.06 billion 5.26 $281.94 million $3.33 52.88

Analyst Recommendations

BWX Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Loar. BWX Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Loar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Loar and BWX Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 1 3 1 3.00 BWX Technologies 1 3 7 3 2.86

Loar currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.52%. BWX Technologies has a consensus target price of $184.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than BWX Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and BWX Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 13.33% 6.45% 4.85% BWX Technologies 10.28% 30.61% 10.77%

Volatility and Risk

Loar has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BWX Technologies has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of BWX Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BWX Technologies beats Loar on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Loar

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers. This segment also involved in manufacture of close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; down blend government stockpiles of uranium; receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; and supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories, as well as components for defense applications. The Commercial Operations segment designs and manufactures commercial nuclear steam generators, heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and reactor components; and other auxiliary equipment, including containers for the storage of nuclear fuel and other high-level nuclear waste. This segment also offers nuclear fuel, fuel handling systems, tooling delivery systems, nuclear grade materials, and precisely machined components, and related services for CANDU nuclear power plants; provides in-plant inspection, maintenance, and modification services, as well as non-destructive examination and tooling/repair solutions; and manufactures medical radioisotopes, radiopharmaceuticals, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as The Babcock & Wilcox Company and changed its name to BWX Technologies, Inc. in June 2015. BWX Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.