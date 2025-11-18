ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,234.00 to $1,253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,159.66.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $836.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $912.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $948.48. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $678.66 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

Shares of ServiceNow are going to split before the market opens on Friday, December 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, October 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 4th.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total value of $5,339,369.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. This represents a 46.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,452 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.05, for a total transaction of $1,299,612.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 457 shares in the company, valued at $409,037.85. This represents a 76.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $9,253,436. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $796,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $19,278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 131.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,178,706,000 after purchasing an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.