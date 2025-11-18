Brokerages Set Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Price Target at $156.56

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.5556.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target (up from $146.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 80,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $11,920,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,867 shares in the company, valued at $6,385,039.65. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 4,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $731,278.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $368,101.07. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,203 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,384. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 70,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 116.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 45,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $153.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $850.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.29%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

