Analysts Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $27.88

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.4286.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd.

NYSE DIN opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Howard M. Berk bought 4,082 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 54,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,143. This represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 10,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 7.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

