Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $107.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

CM opened at $86.91 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

