Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives $195.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.2727.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $186.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. CIBC set a $198.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

TRI opened at $137.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $218.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 0.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

