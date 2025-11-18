Analysts Set CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $89.41

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.4091.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of CVS Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Performance
CVS stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
CVS Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
Featured Stories
