Analysts Set CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $89.41

Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.4091.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,913 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $78.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

