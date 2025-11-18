Brokerages Set Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $57.38

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.3846.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Get Fortive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. Fortive has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,995,220.80. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Fortive by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.6% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,719,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.