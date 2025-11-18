Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $2.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.7308.

Several analysts have commented on AGL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.40 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Agilon Health from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilon Health

Agilon Health Trading Down 6.8%

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 68.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,099,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,677 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 506,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 105,411 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Agilon Health by 5,519.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 2,741,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 2,692,259 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in Agilon Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Agilon Health by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,998,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 2,210,568 shares in the last quarter.

AGL stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.65. Agilon Health has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.92%. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilon Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.