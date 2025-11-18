Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Enliven Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 915,188 shares in the company, valued at $20,207,351.04. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $134,006.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 276,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,560,484.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,001 shares of company stock worth $1,703,781. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. BIT Capital GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

