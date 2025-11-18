Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.7%

GILD stock opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.02. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

