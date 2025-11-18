Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FBIO. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

FBIO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.35. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $77.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 24.84% and a negative return on equity of 301.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 950,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,405 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 325,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 28,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

