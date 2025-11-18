Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HYLN. Zacks Research upgraded Hyliion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

HYLN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $287.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.35.

In other Hyliion news, Director Richard Joseph Freeland acquired 65,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 222,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,792.86. This represents a 41.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyliion in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

