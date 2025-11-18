CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRMD. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. D Boral Capital upgraded CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on CorMedix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

CorMedix Stock Down 11.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMD opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $786.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.80. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.11.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.63 million. CorMedix had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 42.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 810.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. CorMedix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CorMedix news, insider Kaufman Beth Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 180,418 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,405.38. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Hurlburt sold 41,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $537,862.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 176,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,029.20. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,997 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,617. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after purchasing an additional 268,360 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 34.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,473,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 893,518 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the third quarter worth $38,656,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorMedix by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,669,000 after buying an additional 163,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 68.4% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,262,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 512,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

