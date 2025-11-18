Wedbush Lifts Earnings Estimates for Adherex Technologies

Adherex Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adherex Technologies in a report issued on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Adherex Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Adherex Technologies (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FENC. Zacks Research cut shares of Adherex Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Adherex Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adherex Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Adherex Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Adherex Technologies Stock Up 11.3%

FENC opened at $8.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. Adherex Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.92.

Insider Activity at Adherex Technologies

In other Adherex Technologies news, major shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 85,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $755,219.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,764,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,086,280.78. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,775.80. This trade represents a 10.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 334,907 shares of company stock worth $2,867,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adherex Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adherex Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adherex Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adherex Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,199,000. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adherex Technologies

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

