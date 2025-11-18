Wedbush Expects Weaker Earnings for Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report issued on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.05). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($4.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $289.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

ASND opened at $216.56 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $118.03 and a one year high of $223.19. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.16.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.91 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 291.1% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 332.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.