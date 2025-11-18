Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

VFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Village Farms International Trading Up 1.9%

VFF stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Village Farms International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $441.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 2.27.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Village Farms International had a net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 21.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 737,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 35,913 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Village Farms International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 687,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Village Farms International by 50.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 0.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,368,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

