Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Nukkleus in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Nukkleus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Nukkleus

Nukkleus Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NUKK opened at $4.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.03. Nukkleus has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $78.32.

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nukkleus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Nukkleus during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nukkleus in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Nukkleus in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nukkleus by 23.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nukkleus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nukkleus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nukkleus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.