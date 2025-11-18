Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on Lantronix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

LTRX stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.23 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 9.25%.The business had revenue of $29.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 million. Lantronix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 12,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $60,287.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Lantronix by 24.3% in the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lantronix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the last quarter. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

