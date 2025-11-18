Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $5.10 to $8.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Liberty Global has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a negative return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 45.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

