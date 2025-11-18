OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OPAL. UBS Group downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded OPAL Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Price Performance

OPAL stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. OPAL Fuels has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $367.61 million, a PE ratio of 106.05 and a beta of 1.07.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in OPAL Fuels by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 578,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of OPAL Fuels by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 76,267 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

