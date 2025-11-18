Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AptarGroup Q1 Earnings

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.45. The consensus estimate for AptarGroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.60.

NYSE ATR opened at $119.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $103.23 and a twelve month high of $174.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%.The company had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 94.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 31,985 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 228,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $161,010.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.72%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

