Q1 EPS Forecast for Mohawk Industries Raised by Analyst

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Mohawk Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.46.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.94 and its 200 day moving average is $116.52. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $96.24 and a 52 week high of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Mohawk Industries has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.900-2.000 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5,385.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $301,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 85,493 shares in the company, valued at $11,728,784.67. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $900,089. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

