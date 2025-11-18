Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Precipio presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Precipio Stock Performance
Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Precipio had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $6.77 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precipio
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in Precipio during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precipio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Precipio
Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.
