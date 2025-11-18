Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OPCH. Cowen initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $36.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright purchased 3,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 97,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,816. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 134.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,237,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,988 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,947,000 after buying an additional 989,048 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,001,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,076,000 after acquiring an additional 590,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,796,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,384,000 after acquiring an additional 235,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,209,000 after acquiring an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

