Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $914.09 million, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.07. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $18.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 5.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

