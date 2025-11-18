PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of PolyPid from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PolyPid in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PolyPid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPD

PolyPid Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of PYPD opened at $3.63 on Friday. PolyPid has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.37.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that PolyPid will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PolyPid by 13.6% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 940,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 112,514 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in PolyPid during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PolyPid by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.