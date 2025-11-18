Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of Cassava Sciences stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a market cap of $134.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Christopher Cook acquired 13,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $39,939.75. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,939.75. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Barry bought 47,308 shares of Cassava Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $108,335.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 707,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,181.87. The trade was a 7.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 258,838 shares of company stock valued at $591,645 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,289,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 119,451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2,774.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,061,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,572 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 564,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 38,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 217,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $675,000. 38.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

