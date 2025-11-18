Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BUD Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BUD. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morningstar upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.09 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.94 and a fifty-two week high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $121.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%.During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.2% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,636 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 34,979 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. SALT Holding Corp. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,017,780 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $60,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.