Q4 EPS Estimate for Northland Power Reduced by Analyst

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins downgraded Northland Power from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.31.

Northland Power Trading Up 1.5%

TSE:NPI opened at C$18.48 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The solar energy provider reported C($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.92%.The business had revenue of C$559.39 million for the quarter.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

