Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives $26.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.2727.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 310.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 17.39%.The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

