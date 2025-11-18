Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

MPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

MPW opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $237.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.89 million. Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 155.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -27.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 346.5% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

