Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PR. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Permian Resources from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.87.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NYSE PR opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. Permian Resources has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 15.65%.The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,743 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $67,398.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 107,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,555.49. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $67,431.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,467.10. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 490,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 202,026 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Permian Resources in the second quarter worth $871,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 31.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,299,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,766 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Permian Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Permian Resources by 58.4% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 515,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 190,105 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

