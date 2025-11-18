Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UI. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ubiquiti from $299.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.67.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock opened at $541.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $673.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.09. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $255.00 and a fifty-two week high of $803.59. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.50.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.98. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 166.22% and a net margin of 27.66%.The company had revenue of $733.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 24.46%.

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 350 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.58, for a total transaction of $201,803.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,973.44. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at about $2,708,000. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $1,063,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ubiquiti by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

