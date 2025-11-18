What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for CVGI FY2025 Earnings?

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 12th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Commercial Vehicle Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Commercial Vehicle Group has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Peapod Lane Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 912,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 346,960 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 39.3% in the first quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 400,004 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 125.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 45,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.