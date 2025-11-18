Biglari (NYSE:BH) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Biglari Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of BH stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Biglari has a 12 month low of $189.21 and a 12 month high of $381.83. The stock has a market cap of $700.10 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biglari by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,810 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Biglari during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Biglari by 162.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biglari in the third quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 20.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Featured Stories

