Genpact (NYSE:G) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on G. Citigroup upgraded shares of Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $43.73 on Friday. Genpact has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 11.01%.Genpact’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,866.56. The trade was a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,073.40. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,970,760. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genpact

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 193.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

